Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS LP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, EXISTING CASH, ADDITIONAL FINANCING, TO PURCHASE HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON HOTEL, AMONG OTHERS​