BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Q2 FFO per share $0.29

2 Min Read
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:
* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees fy total revenue $152.7 million - $156.5 million
* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017
* Sotherly hotels inc qtrly total revenue $40.6 million versus $41.8 million
* Qtrly ffo per share and unit $ 0.29
* Qtrly adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $ 0.32
* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2017 ffo per share and unit $1.03 - $1.10
* Sees fy adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit in range of $ 1.02 to $ 1.10
* Sotherly hotels inc - company is updating its previously issued guidance for 2017
* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2017 rev par $101.09 - $102.11
* Sotherly hotels qtrly revpar increased 1.4 percent to $110.67 driven by a 2.5 percent decrease in occupancy and a 4.0 percent increase in average daily rate
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: