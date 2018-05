BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.02

May 8 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.9 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31

* QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.04 - $1.08

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.04 - $1.07

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $167.8 MILLION AND $169.1 MILLION

* SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PERCENT AND 31.6 PERCENT