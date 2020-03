March 9 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC. ANNOUNCES IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - WITHDRAWN ITS 2020 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2020

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - DUE TO DEVELOPING NATURE OF SITUATION SURROUNDING COVID-19, WILL WAIT UNTIL SITUATION STABILIZES PRIOR TO ISSUING NEW GUIDANCE

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - COVID-19 TO ADVERSELY IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 2020 AND YEAR AS A WHOLE