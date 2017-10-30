BRIEF-Sound Financial Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

* Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reports 3rd quarter net income of $1.2 million or $0.48 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Sound Financial Bancorp Inc - ‍ Net interest income increased 14.2 percent to $6.2 million during quarter ended September 30, 2017​

* Sound Financial Bancorp Inc - ‍Total assets increased 5.8% to $622.5 million at September 30, 2017, from $588.3 million at June 30, 2017​

* Sound Financial Bancorp Inc - ‍Net loans increased 7.0% to $523.2 million at September 30, 2017, from $489.1 million at June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: