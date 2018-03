March 29 (Reuters) - Sound Financial Bancorp Inc:

* SAYS LAURIE STEWART APPOINTED CFO

* REPORTING DEPARTURE OF MATTHEW DEINES, SOUND COMMUNITY BANK’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO

* DEINES' EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY AND BANK WILL TERMINATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018