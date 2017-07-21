FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 4:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc:

* In connection with chapter 11 case, co, original Soupman, Kiosk Concepts, Soupman Lending entered debtor-in-possession loan, security agreement

* DIP loan agreement provides for a senior secured super priority term loan in a principal amount of up to $1.7 million - SEC filing

* Loan maturity date of debtor-in-possession loan agreement is earliest of August 31, 2017

* Under DIP loan agreement, event of default includes removal or replacement of board, chief restructuring officer, or CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2uHwAhC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.