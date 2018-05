May 23 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd:

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES AND INCREASED CREDIT FACILITY

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY DRAWN AMOUNTS UNDER ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* SOURCE ENERGY - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $40 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 10.5% SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE DECEMBER 15, 2021