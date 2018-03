March 14 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd:

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS SOLID PERFORMANCE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER TO COMPLETE A TRANSFORMATIVE YEAR

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.02​

* QTRLY ‍SALES $75.2 MILLION VERSUS $46 MILLION LAST YEAR ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.10, REVENUE VIEW C$86.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S