May 2 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd:

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS RECORD Q1 RESULTS, DESPITE RAILROAD ISSUES

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SAND VOLUMES IN Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED BY 222,762 MT, OR 53%, COMPARED TO VOLUME OF SAND SOLD IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* SAND REVENUE INCREASED IN Q1 OF 2018 BY $35.3 MILLION, OR 68%, COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* "EXPECTS WELL COMPLETION ACTIVITIES AND FRAC SAND DEMAND IN 2018 TO CONTINUE TO BE ROBUST"