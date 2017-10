Oct 6 (Reuters) - AVI Limited-

* TERMINATION OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS

* ‍CONCLUDED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO GIVE NOTICE TO KPMG​

* ‍TERMINATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON CLOSE-OUT OF ALL MATTERS PERTAINING TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR-END AUDIT, BUT NO LATER THAN END OF NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍KPMG HAS BEEN AVI‘S AUDITOR SINCE 2000​

* ‍BOARD OF AVI HAS CONSIDERED INFORMATION RELATING TO KPMG AND CERTAIN OF ITS PAST ACTIVITIES THAT IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO IT​