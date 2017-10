BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

* COMMISSION HAS INFORMATION THAT THERE ARE 20 GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS WHICH WILL BE SUBJECTED TO THE NEW VODACOM CONTRACT

* HAS REASONABLE GROUNDS TO SUSPECT EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT MAY CONSTITUTE EXCLUSIONARY ABUSE OF DOMINANCE BY VODACOM

* INITIATED INVESTIGATION AFTER CO SECURED EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL TREASURY TO BE PROVIDER OF MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES TO GOVT‍‍​

* COMMISSION IS OF THE VIEW THAT THE CONTRACT WILL RESULT IN A LOSS OF MARKET SHARE FOR OTHER NETWORK OPERATORS