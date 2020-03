March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* FLOODED WITH OVER 500 COMPLAINTS OF EXCESSIVE PRICING

* AS OF TUESDAY MORNING, SPAR GROUP SHARING WITH COMMISSION PROMOTIONAL PRICES FOR ESSENTIAL GOODS FOR UPCOMING 3 WEEKS

* HERE ARE INSTANCES WHERE PRICE INCREASES ARE NOT JUSTIFIED AND COMMISSION WILL PURSUE ENFORCEMENT

* URGES BUSINESSES TO COMPLY WILL PUBLISHED REGULATIONS REGARDING COMPLAINTS OF EXCESSIVE PRICING