July 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Department of Public Enterprises:

* DPE SAYS NOT PREPARED TO ACCEDE TO ADDITIONAL DEMANDS FROM SAA PILOTS

* DPE - NOTED THAT THE SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS PILOTS ASSOCIATION (SAAPA)’S HAS ENDORSED THE VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE PACKAGES (VSPS)

* DPE SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS PILOTS ASSOCIATION PROPOSAL IS IN BEST INTEREST OF SAA, ITS EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS, OTHER STAKEHOLDERS