May 4 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA’S FEDUSA:

* HAS CALLED ON STEINHOFF ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DANIE VAN DER MERWE TO RESIGN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* CALLS FOR STEINHOFF'S ACTING CEO RESIGNATION AFTER CO SAYS HE PAID BACK R26.4 MILLION LOAN BORROWED FROM INVESTEC BANK USING CO SHARES AS COLLATERAL