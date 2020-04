April 24 (Reuters) - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA):

* SOUTH AFRICA’S NUMSA - LEARNED THAT WORKERS AT GLENCORE LION SMELTER IN STEELPOORT HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

* SOUTH AFRICA’S NUMSA - MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY BEEN RELEASED

* SOUTH AFRICA’S NUMSA - HAVE RAISED ISSUES DIRECTLY WITH GLENCORE LION SMELTER MANAGEMENT AND THEY HAVE YET TO RESPOND Further company coverage: