May 2 (Reuters) - SOUTH CAIRO AND GIZA MILLS AND BAKERIES :

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH REVENUE EGP 279.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 945.1 MILLION YEAR AGO