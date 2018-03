March 2 (Reuters) - South China Financial Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SUBSTANTIAL GAIN ON GROUP’S TRADING AND INVESTMENT AMIDST MARKET RALLY​

* EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO GAIN ON GROUP’S TRADING & INVESTMENT AMIDST MARKET RALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: