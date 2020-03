BRIEF-South China Financial Holdings Posts FY Aggregate Revenue Hk$204.1 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - South China Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FY AGGREGATE REVENUE INCREASED BY 42% TO HK$204.1 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$77.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$239.8 MILLION

* OVERALL HEADCOUNT WAS REDUCED BY ABOUT 14% OVER YEAR DUE TO HK ENVIRONMENT, U.S.-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS

* TO CONTINUE TO MONITOR COSTS CLOSELY DUE TO UNEXPECTED COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN 2020

* INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED FROM STAGNANT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES BETWEEN PRC & HK IN Q1 OF 2020

* INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS SIGNIFICANTLY HIT BY STAGNANT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES BETWEEN PRC AND HK IN Q1 2020

* DUE TO PIPELINE OF IPO APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED TO HKEX IN 2019, EXPECTS TO COMPLETE 3 IPOS IN H1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: