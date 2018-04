BRIEF-South Jersey Industries Enters Note Purchase Agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES - ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES SAYS ISSUED $90 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.18% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES 2018A, DUE APRIL 25, 2021 - SEC FILING

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES SAYS AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ISSUANCE OF $80 MILLION 3.78% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES 2018B, DUE 2028

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES SAYS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR ISSUANCE OF $80 MILLION OF 3.88% SENIOR NOTES, SERIES 2018C, DUE 2030 - SEC FILING