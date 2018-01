Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ON JANUARY 16, 2018, CO ISSUED AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES - SEC FILING​

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF THE NOTES TO BE USED TO REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS Source text : ( bit.ly/2Djz1I1 ) Further company coverage: