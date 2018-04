BRIEF-South Jersey Industries Proposes Common Stock, Equity Units Offerings

April 17 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* SJI NEWS RELEASE: SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED COMMON STOCK AND EQUITY UNITS OFFERINGS

* PLANS TO CONDUCT CONCURRENT REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERINGS, OF UP TO $325 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES - TO CONDUCT CONCURRENT PUBLIC OFFERINGS, A PORTION OF WHICH MAY BE SUBJECT TO FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT, 5.0 MILLION EQUITY UNITS

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH