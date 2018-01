Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc:

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES: SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES SEEKS APPROVAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ELIZABETHTOWN GAS

* SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES - CO, PIVOTAL UTILITY HOLDINGS FILED JOINT PETITION DEC 21, 2017 TO NEW JERSEY BPU FOR APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF ELIZABETHTOWN GAS