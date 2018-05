BRIEF-South Jordan City Police Department Says Received Report Of Tesla Model S Collision

May 14 (Reuters) - South Jordan City Police Department:

* SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAYS ON MAY 11, RECEIVED REPORT OF TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH INJURIES INVOLVING TESLA MODEL S AND A MECHANIC TRUCK

* SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. - FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, TESLA VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP FOR TRAFFIC & RAN INTO BACK OF MECHANIC TRUCK AT 60 MILES/HOUR

* SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT

* SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH

* SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF AUTO-PILOT TECHNOLOGY WAS BEING USED BY TESLA MODEL S AT TIME OF INCIDENT