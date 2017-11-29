FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Korea's SK Innovation plans to produce batteries in Hungary -media
November 29, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-South Korea's SK Innovation plans to produce batteries in Hungary -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation:

* Plans to build new battery production unit in Komarom, northwest Hungary - Hungary’s state news agency MTI cites environmental protection document published by the city hall of Komarom in northwest Hungary

* To break ground in February 2018, test run in summer 2019, mass production from January 2020 - MTI

* The plant would produce lithium batteries to be used in electric cars

* Total investment seen at 800 billion won ($742 million) - South Korea’s Pulse News

* SK Innovation’s main client is German carmaker Mercedes Benz , which has a big factory in Hungary - Pulse News

* SK Innovation shares up 0.5 pct on Wednesday to close at 207,500 won - RTRS data Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,078.5400 won) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)

