BRIEF-South State Corporation Reports Q1 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.39

April 24 (Reuters) - South State Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.39

* EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY

* INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER

* BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON APRIL 19, 2018, OF $0.34 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON ITS COMMON STOCK

* QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MILLION VERSUS $ 97.4 MILLION

* PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO

* CONTINUE TO REFINE ESTIMATE OF LOWER INTERCHANGE INCOME, EXPECT TO TOTAL ABOUT $8.5 MILLION (PRE-TAX) DURING LAST HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)