March 24 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING FY20 GUIDANCE FOR SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS

* SEEKING CLARIFICATION FROM GOVERNMENT THAT LOCKDOWN WILL EXTEND TO SOUTH AFRICA MANGANESE

* TO-DATE, HAVE NOT YET EXPERIENCED PRODUCTION INTERRUPTIONS FROM COVID-19 AT ANY OTHER OPERATIONS APART FROM SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS

* BEGUN PLANNING FOR MANGANESE ORE OPERATIONS & REMAINING FURNACE AT METALLOYS ALLOY SMELTER TO BE PLACED ON CARE & MAINTENANCE