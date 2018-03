March 27 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners LP:

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP UNITHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

* MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS

* MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018