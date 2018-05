May 10 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners LP:

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PROCESSED GAS VOLUMES DURING QUARTER AVERAGED 234 MMCF/D, A DECREASE OF 9%

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $156.6 MILLION VERSUS $155.2 MILLION

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.21