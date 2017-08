BRIEF-Southcross Energy reports Q2 loss of $0.20/common unit

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp

* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. reports second quarter results

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common unit $0.20‍​

* Southcross Energy Partners LP qtrly ‍loss per share per subordinated unit $0.20​

* Southcross Energy Partners - ‍processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 267 mmcf/d, a decrease of 16% versus 319 mmcf/d for same period in prior year​

* Southcross Energy Partners LP qtrly ‍total revenues $168.3 million versus $124.7 million​

* Southcross Energy Partners LP - continues to expect that net capital expenditures for full-year 2017 will be in range of $15 million to $20 million

