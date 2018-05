BRIEF-Southeastern Grocers Says Plan Of Reorganization Confirmed By Court

May 14 (Reuters) - Southeastern Grocers:

* SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS PLAN OF REORGANIZATION CONFIRMED BY COURT

* SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS LLC SAYS U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS CONFIRMED COMPANY’S AMENDED PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN

* SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PROCESS, EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 IN COMING WEEKS

* SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE MORE THAN 575 STORES UNDER BI-LO, FRESCO Y MÁS, HARVEYS SUPERMARKET & WINN-DIXIE BANNERS