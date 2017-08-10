FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Southern Arc Minerals acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Southern Arc Minerals Inc-

* Southern Arc acquires common shares of Japan Gold Corp

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍announces that it acquired 12.5 million common shares of Japan Gold Corp​

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says private placement, represents approximately 18.30% of issued and outstanding common shares of Japan Gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍also acquired 12.5 million warrants of japan gold

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - ‍owns and/or has control over 36.3 million shares of Japan Gold, representing about 53.08% of total shares of Japan Gold​

* Southern Arc Minerals-acquired warrants of japan gold, if exercised, would represent about 15.47% of issued & outstanding common shares of Japan Gold​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

