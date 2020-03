March 13 (Reuters) - Edison International:

* SCE RESPONDS TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY, SUSPENDS SERVICE DISCONNECTIONS

* SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON-SUSPENDS SERVICE DISCONNECTIONS FOR NONPAYMENT, WAIVING LATE FEES EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOR CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON - 5,000 SCE WORKERS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK AT SCE FACILITIES OR IN FIELD