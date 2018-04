April 17 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* SOUTHERN CO - ON APRIL 16, , APPOINTED ANDREW W. EVANS, TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 - SEC FILING

* SOUTHERN CO - EVANS WILL SUCCEED ART P. BEATTIE, WHO WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN CO Source text: (bit.ly/2qEyUCA) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)