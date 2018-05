BRIEF-Southern Co- Gulf Power SpA Provides Upon Termination Of Deal Under Certain Circumstances, Purchaser To Pay Co Fee Of $100 Mln/$200 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MILLION/$200 MILLION

* SOUTHERN CO - PRETAX IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO SALE OF GENERATING PLANTS IN FLORIDA OF ABOUT $120 MILLION ($90 MILLION AFTER TAX) TO BE RECORDED IN Q2 2018

* SOUTHERN CO - GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MILLION