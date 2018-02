Feb 21 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $5,629 MILLION VERSUS $5,181 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* AS RESULT OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, THE SOUTHERN COMPANY SYSTEM RECORDED TOTAL INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $264 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $5.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S