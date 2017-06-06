BRIEF-Southern Co says Vogtle nuclear expansion interim assessment agreement extended through June 9

June 6 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern says negotiations regarding the Vogtle nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia are making progress and the parties have agreed to extend the interim assessment agreement through Friday (June 9) at 5 PM

* Southern says on June 5, 2017, Georgia Power, the Contractor, and WECTEC Staffing entered into a fourth amendment to the Interim Assessment Agreement solely to extend the term of the Interim Assessment Agreement through June 9, 2017.

* Southern says the other terms of the Interim Assessment Agreement remain unchanged. Related story: Southern Co says Georgia Power, Westinghouse Electric co, WECTEC Global Project Services, WECTEC Staffing entered into third amendment solely to extend term of interim assessment agreement through June 5, 2017