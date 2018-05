BRIEF-Southern Co To Sell Certain U.S. Assets To NextEra Energy For $5.08 Bln

May 21 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* SOUTHERN COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF CERTAIN FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

* SOUTHERN CO - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BILLION

* SOUTHERN CO - DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BILLION.

* SOUTHERN CO - PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

* SOUTHERN CO - TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

* SOUTHERN CO - TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER'S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY