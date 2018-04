April 16 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* SOUTHERN COMPANY INCREASES DIVIDEND FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED RATE GOES TO $2.40 PER SHARE

* SOUTHERN CO - REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)