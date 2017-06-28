FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017

BRIEF-Southern Company, Mississippi Power announce suspension of gasification operations

June 28 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern Co says it is immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving lignite gasification portion of kemper county energy facility

* Southern co says facility will continue to operate using natural gas pending mississippi public service commission's decision on future operations

* Southern co - the action being taken to preserve safety and health of workforce and safety of facility, while still retaining necessary workforce to operate the plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

