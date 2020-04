BRIEF-Southern Cross Media Announces Fully Underwritten C.$169M Equity Raising

April 6 (Reuters) - Southern Cross Media Group Ltd:

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LTD - ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN C.$169M EQUITY RAISING

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LTD - BOARD EXPECTS NO FY21 DIVIDENDS WILL BE PAID

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA - FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND CANCELLED ($21M CASH RETAINED) AND NO FY20 FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LTD - CAPEX IN FY20 REDUCED TO $17M - $18M IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $19M - $21M

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA - EXPECTS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR JOBKEEPER SUBSIDY FOR ABOUT 1,600 OF FULL TIME EMPLOYEES

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LTD - MANDATORY PAY REDUCTIONS OF 10% FOR ALL DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVES AND EMPLOYEES EARNING OVER $68,000 PER YEAR

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LTD - ALSO CANCELS EXECUTIVE BONUSES