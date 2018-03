March 26 (Reuters) - Southern Cross Tourist Company Ltd :

* SAYS FY GROUP REVENUE OF 555.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 545 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION AT 6.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.4 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO ‍​ Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/AV3LMS Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)