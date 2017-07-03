BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares says entered into loan and security agreement

July 3 (Reuters) - Southern First Bancshares Inc

* Southern First Bancshares - on june 30, co entered into loan and security agreement, which provides for revolving multiple advances loan of up to $15 million

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at libor plus 2.50% per annum - sec filing

* Southern first bancshares inc - maturity of loan agreement will be 36 months from closing date -sec filing