April 24 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc:

* SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA - JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

* SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC - PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO