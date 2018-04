April 26 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc:

* ANNOUNCES STRONG EARNINGS OF $8.3 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECLARES A DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE, ITS TWENTY-SIXTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* NET INTEREST INCOME OF $22.5 MILLION FOR QUARTER, COMPARED TO $9.9 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017