BRIEF-Southern Packaging Gets Approvals From Local Authorities To Resume Factories Ops In Guangdong & Jiangsu

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Southern Packaging Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO RESUME BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF ITS FACTORIES LOCATED IN GUANGDONG & JIANGSU

* UPDATE ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

* FACTORY LOCATED IN JIANGSU, PRC RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 10 FEB

* FACTORIES LOCATED IN NANHAI AND GAOMING, GUANGDONG HAVE RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 2 FEBRUARY 2020 AND 5 FEB

* FACTORIES COULD NOT EXPECT TO RESUME FULL PRODUCTION IN NEAR FUTURE AS LARGE PORTION OF OUR WORKERS UNABLE TO RETURN TO FACTORIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: