May 26 (Reuters) - Southern Packaging Group Ltd:

* AS AT MAY 26, ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES RESUMED PRODUCTION

* CONSTRUCTION OF NEW DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN SANSHAN SLIGHTLY DELAYED, EXPECTED TO ENTER SALE PHASE IN 2020

* SANSHAN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT EXPECTED TO ENTER SALE PHASE IN YEAR 2020