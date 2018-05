May 23 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* PRESS RELEASE - SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

* SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BILLION

* SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

* SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: