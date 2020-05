May 15 (Reuters) - Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY HARBIN-BASED BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL FIRM PAFC VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.6 BILLION YUAN ($225.56 million) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND THE ACQUISITION, PROJECTS AND REPAY DEBTS

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON MAY 15 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3bxtX3j ; bit.ly/3dM5fNZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)