May 18 (Reuters) - Southern Steel Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 37.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 41.6 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 700 MILLION RGT

* RECENTLY GOT PERMISSION FROM MITI TO BEGIN OPERATION

* ALL SENIOR MANAGERS AGREED VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY